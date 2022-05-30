UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy To CAR Dismisses Reports About 2 Slain Alleged Russian Wagner Members

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2022 | 08:33 PM

Russian Embassy to CAR Dismisses Reports About 2 Slain Alleged Russian Wagner Members

Information about two Russian citizens being killed in the Central African Republic (CAR) is false, the Russian Embassy to the CAR told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) Information about two Russian citizens being killed in the Central African Republic (CAR) is false, the Russian Embassy to the car told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, media claimed that two paramilitaries from Russian private military company Wagner Group had been killed in an ambush organized by the fighters of the CAR rebel group Coalition of Patriots for Change. Commenting on these reports, the embassy said they did "not correspond with the reality."

"Most probably, it is a piece of disinformation from the opposition, seeking to destabilize the situation in the country," the embassy said.

Both the CAR authorities and the Russian side acknowledge the existence of bilateral military agreements, as well as the presence of Russian instructors to train the national army.

However, dealings between the government forces and any Russian private military company have been denied by both sides on many occasions.

The CAR was plunged into a security crisis after a coup in 2013, followed by violence between Muslim-majority Seleka and Christian Anti-Balaka fighters. The government and the leaders of 14 armed groups signed a peace deal in February 2019 to put an end to the fighting. However, the authorities have yet to regain control of some parts of the country's territory. As of July 2018, nearly one million people were displaced due to the conflict, with about 6,000 people killed, according to the United Nations.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Russia Company Car Central African Republic February July 2018 2019 Christian Media From Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Ankara, EU to Hold Political Dialogue on Turkey's ..

Ankara, EU to Hold Political Dialogue on Turkey's Accession on May 31

32 seconds ago
 UN Resident & Humanitarian Coordinator calls on CM ..

UN Resident & Humanitarian Coordinator calls on CM

33 seconds ago
 Akhtar Munir assumes charge as APP MD

Akhtar Munir assumes charge as APP MD

35 seconds ago
 AJK Assembly expresses concern over environmental ..

AJK Assembly expresses concern over environmental degradation

38 seconds ago
 Sixth Package of Russia Sanctions Won't Be Agreed ..

Sixth Package of Russia Sanctions Won't Be Agreed on Within 48 Hours - Von der L ..

4 minutes ago
 Ehsaas scholarship interviews begin at University ..

Ehsaas scholarship interviews begin at University of Sindh

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.