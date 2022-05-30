Russian Embassy to CAR Dismisses Reports About 2 Slain Alleged Russian Wagner Members

(@FahadShabbir)

Information about two Russian citizens being killed in the Central African Republic (CAR) is false, the Russian Embassy to the CAR told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) Information about two Russian citizens being killed in the Central African Republic (CAR) is false, the Russian Embassy to the car told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, media claimed that two paramilitaries from Russian private military company Wagner Group had been killed in an ambush organized by the fighters of the CAR rebel group Coalition of Patriots for Change. Commenting on these reports, the embassy said they did "not correspond with the reality."

"Most probably, it is a piece of disinformation from the opposition, seeking to destabilize the situation in the country," the embassy said.

Both the CAR authorities and the Russian side acknowledge the existence of bilateral military agreements, as well as the presence of Russian instructors to train the national army.

However, dealings between the government forces and any Russian private military company have been denied by both sides on many occasions.

The CAR was plunged into a security crisis after a coup in 2013, followed by violence between Muslim-majority Seleka and Christian Anti-Balaka fighters. The government and the leaders of 14 armed groups signed a peace deal in February 2019 to put an end to the fighting. However, the authorities have yet to regain control of some parts of the country's territory. As of July 2018, nearly one million people were displaced due to the conflict, with about 6,000 people killed, according to the United Nations.