Russian Embassy To France Says In Contact With Vinnik's Lawyer After Extradition To Paris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 02:50 AM

Russian Embassy to France Says in Contact With Vinnik's Lawyer After Extradition to Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The Russian Embassy to France told Sputnik that it was maintaining contact with the legal defense of Alexander Vinnik, who was arrested in Greece in 2017 over money laundering charges and transported to Paris on Thursday.

On late Thursday, Vinnik's lawyer Zoe Konstantopoulo wrote on her Facebook page that the Russian national had been extradited from Greece to France and was at the Hotel Dieu hospital in Paris.

"The diplomats are in permanent contact with Vinnik's lawyer," a spokesperson for the embassy said on late Thursday.

The United States accuses Vinnik of laundering $4 billion worth of funds through a cryptocurrency trading platform. Russia and France also sought his extradition from Greece on other charges. Vinnik has denied committing any criminal or administrative offenses.

