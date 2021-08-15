Russian Embassy to Help Russians of Afghan Origin Living in Kabul to Move to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The Russian embassy will try to help Russian citizens of Afghan origin who live in Kabul but want to move to Russia amid the deteriorating security situation, Russian ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov said on Sunday.

"In recent days, we have started receiving appeals from Russian citizens of Afghan origin living in Kabul, they want to move to Russia ... We will thoroughly study the appeals and will certainly try to help," Zhirnov said on air of Russia-1 broadcaster.