Russian Embassy To Protect Russian Journalists Working In UK - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 12:21 PM

Russian Embassy to Protect Russian Journalists Working in UK - Ambassador

The Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom will do everything possible to protect Russian journalists working in the country and ensure normal conditions for their activities, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin said on Tuesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom will do everything possible to protect Russian journalists working in the country and ensure normal conditions for their activities, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin said on Tuesday.

"A difficult process is underway. We will work on ensuring normal working conditions for Russian journalists in the UK, and if steps that we see as unfair are taken, we will adopt retaliatory measures against British journalists staying in Moscow, including the leading information and media giants. This is how we act regarding other countries, and this is how we will act regarding the UK," Kelin told Russian journalists.

The ambassador, who assumed his duties officially on November 22, harshly criticized the conditions that Russian journalists were facing in the UK.

"The situation with journalists is, without any doubt, disgraceful, as representatives of Russian media continue facing tough conditions when working in the UK. This is related to the constant pressure from the local authorities.

Both the RT broadcaster and the Sputnik news agency have been recently qualified as constrained in the UK ... And the Ofcom watchdog has initiated a case with a big fine against RT, which a London court has not recognized as legitimate," Kelin recalled.

Ofcom fined RT 200,000 Pounds ($248,000) in late July for "serious failures" to comply with UK broadcasting rules, claiming it did not preserve "due impartiality" in seven shows broadcast between March and April 2018. RT said it was wrong to impose the fine without waiting for a court decision, while the Russian Foreign Ministry warned UK media of possible consequences.

Apart from that, the UK Foreign Office refused accreditation to RT and Sputnik journalists at the Global Conference for Media Freedom in July over their alleged "active role in spreading disinformation," without providing any proof to substantiate the claim.

Sputnik was also barred from the UK Conservative Party Conference in late September at the very last moment.

