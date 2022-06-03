Russian Embassy to Resume Operation in Libya Soon - Russian Foreign Ministry

The Russian Embassy in Libya will resume operation in the country in the near future, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The Russian Embassy in Libya will resume operation in the country in the near future, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Friday.

"I think the work will begin shortly. A delegation visited Libya and inspected the conditions that are available there. Therefore, I hope that (the embassy will reopen) soon," Bogdanov told reporters.

The Russian Embassy in Libya was evacuated to neighboring Tunisia in 2014 over rising security concerns. During his visit to Moscow last year, the head of Libya's Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, expressed hope for an early reopening of the Russian diplomatic mission in the country.

Libya has been plunged into a state of political uncertainty since its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and murdered following a NATO-led intervention in 2011.

Since then, the country remains split between two rival administrations, with the National Unity Government headed by Dbeibah controlling the western part of the country and the Libyan National Army led by Khalifa Haftar ruling in the east.

Dbeibah was elected interim prime minister in a UN-brokered vote in February 2021. He was supposed to yield power to new authorities after a general election in December of that year, but the Libyan electoral authority canceled the vote. In March, the eastern-based Libyan House of Representatives elected Fathi Bashagha as prime minister, further deepening political division in the country.