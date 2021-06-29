Russian Embassy to Retain Parts of Stromovka Park in Czech Capital - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Part of the Stromovka Park in the Bubenec district of Prague that is currently occupied by the Russian diplomatic mission will not be transferred to the city authorities despite earlier demands, the Novinky news outlet reported on Tuesday.

The 1.2 acres (about 5,000 square meters) of land in the Stromovka park were provided in 1972 by the cabinet of ministers of the then Czechoslovakia for permanent use to the USSR embassy in the country. The buildings on this land were subsequently purchased by Russia, so that portion of the park cannot be given back to Prague, the Czech Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, as cited by Novinky.

In April, Prague authorities demanded that the Russian diplomatic mission vacate the land in the Czech capital's Stromovka Park. City authorities said they wanted to restore green spaces in the area.

The demands came amid a diplomatic row between Russia and the Czech Republic over the Vrbetice incident.