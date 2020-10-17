UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy To US Demands Explanations From State Dept. Over RT Journalist Questioning

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 06:10 AM

Russian Embassy to US Demands Explanations From State Dept. Over RT Journalist Questioning

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) The Russian Embassy to the United States is regarding the hours-long questioning of RT journalist Konstantin Rozhkov as a blatant attempt of the US authorities to exert pressure on the press, as well as demands explanations from the Department of State over the incident.

Rozhkov had been questioned for many hours at the airport of New York on October 15. He arrived in the United States to make a documentary movie ahead of the presidential election.

"The questioning of an employee of the Russian media outlet has clearly gone beyond the usual procedures related to ensuring public safety. We regard the incident as a blatant attempt by the US authorities to exert pressure on an employee of a media outlet, which is providing the public with points of view alternative to those prevailing in the United States. We will demand appropriate explanations from the Department of State," the embassy said on late Friday in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

More Stories From World

