Russian Embassy to US Says Concerned About Moscow Being Accused of Meddling in US Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The Russian Embassy to the United States has expressed deep concern over the accusations of meddling in the US Presidential Election and warned about the damaging effect of such allegations on the bilateral relations between Moscow and Washington.

"The Russian Embassy in the United States expresses its deep concern about the new twist of speculations on the alleged Russian meddling in the U.S.

elections," the Embassy posted on Facebook.

"Our position is simple and straightforward. The Russian Federation does not "interfere" in other countries' internal political processes. We appeal to politicians to stop playing blame-game," the Embassy added.

Nevertheless, the Embassy has reiterated its commitment to constructive dialogue.

"We reaffirm our commitment to the substantive discussions with the U.S. on information security as well as other issues," it concluded.