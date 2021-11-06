UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy To US Says Perplexed By Washington's Concern Over Russian Troops' Movement

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 07:30 AM

Russian Embassy to US Says Perplexed by Washington's Concern Over Russian Troops' Movement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) The Russian Embassy to the United States said it is perplexed by the concern of the US Department of State and Department of Defense over the movement of Russian troops within its national borders.

"We are perplexed by concern of the press offices of @StateDept and @DeptofDefense with the activity of our military forces on the national territory within (Russian) borders. Look in the mirror. It is the (US) military roaming recklessly around the world and leaving behind chaos," the embassy wrote on its Twitter page on late Friday.

On October 30, The Washington Post newspaper reported, citing sources, that a number of American and European officials were concerned about the alleged resumption of the build-up of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine. The publication noted that these movements were detected in recent weeks, after Russia had completed large-scale joint military exercises with Belarus Zapad-2021.

Later, US publication Politico published satellite images, allegedly showing the deployment of the Russian military "on the border with Ukraine." The images showed areas in the Smolensk Region, which does not border on Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced earlier that it did not record the build-up of Russian troops near its own borders and considered information about this in the media to be an element of special information and psychological actions. National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov also denied information about the activity of Russian troops near the Ukrainian borders.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that western media reports about Russia pulling troops to the Ukrainian border do not correspond to reality. The spokeswoman also stated that it was not one fake piece of news, it was a whole fresh fake news campaign in the American media.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Washington Twitter Smolensk Belarus United States October Border Post Media

Recent Stories

40th Sharjah International Book Fair’s platform ..

40th Sharjah International Book Fair’s platform engages largest number of publ ..

7 hours ago
 Nine Ethiopian Opposition Factions Form Alliance, ..

Nine Ethiopian Opposition Factions Form Alliance, Say Want to Bring Down Governm ..

7 hours ago
 Former Lahore High Court Chief Justice Khawaja Sha ..

Former Lahore High Court Chief Justice Khawaja Sharif passed away

7 hours ago
 Freiburg's Korean Jeong relishing return to Bayern ..

Freiburg's Korean Jeong relishing return to Bayern Munich

7 hours ago
 How climate summit pledges may, or may not, affect ..

How climate summit pledges may, or may not, affect heating

7 hours ago
 Russia beat USA to reach BJK Cup final

Russia beat USA to reach BJK Cup final

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.