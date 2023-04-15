Russian Embassy Urges Sides in Sudan to Cease Fire as Violence Escalates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) The Russian embassy in Khartoum on Saturday expressed concern over the escalation in Sudan and called on the adversaries to cease fire and negotiate.

Earlier in the day, clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum and the city of Merowe.

"The embassy expresses its concern about the escalation of violence. We call on the Sudanese sides for an early ceasefire and negotiations to stabilize the situation in Sudan, which is a friendly country to us. At the same time, we call on the Russian citizens in Sudan to stay at home and remain calm," the diplomatic mission said in a statement.

The embassy later told Sputnik that there were no casualties among Russian diplomats and citizens in Sudan as a result of the escalation.

"There are no injured Russians, the diplomats are safe," the diplomatic mission said.

On Thursday, the Sudanese army issued a rare statement saying that the RSF's deployment in Khartoum and several cities was illegal and had taken place without coordination with the armed forces. According to media reports, the army's statement was prompted by the sudden deployment of RSF units near the airport in the northern city of Merowe.

Al-Arabiya reported, citing sources, that the Sudanese army had also deployed units in Merowe "in case of a lack of security.

" The broadcaster said the Sudanese army had given the RSF a certain amount of time to vacate the city. For its part, the paramilitary command said its presence in Merowe was part of its tasks and duties.

The Forces of Freedom and Change, the Sudanese opposition coalition, said on April 6 that the signing of a final political agreement that would establish a transitional civilian authority in Sudan had been postponed again due to a lack of consensus among the military parties.

Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and commander-in-chief of the Sudanese military, and Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, his deputy and commander of the RSF, could not agree on the process of integrating the RSF into the regular army.

In October 2021, the Sudanese army under Burhan overthrew the government in a military coup, declaring a state of emergency and establishing a transitional sovereign council under his leadership. Subsequent protests forced Burhan to sign a pact that called for the reinstatement of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, the release of all political prisoners, the holding of elections in July 2023, and the transfer of power to an elected civilian government. The political crisis continued, however, and Hamdok stepped down on January 2, 2022.