Russian Embassy Urges US Lawmakers to Stop Intimidating Public With 'Russian Threat'

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The Russian embassy in Washington called on US lawmakers on Friday to stop intimidating citizens of the United States and Europe with alleged Russian threat following the introduction of a bill blocking US troops' pullout from Germany in order to confront Russia.

On Thursday, US lawmakers introduced the bill in both chambers of Congress to block the US administration from using any Federal funds for a troop pullout from Germany after US President Donald Trump confirmed plans to withdraw 9,500 soldiers to bring down the count to 25,000. The bill states that the United States should maintain a robust military presence in the European country "so as to deter further aggression from Russia or aggression from other adversaries against the United States and its allies and partners.

"

"We urge the #US lawmakers to exercise restraint in their emotions and assessments. We need to maintain a civilized dialogue. @Russia does not attack anyone and has no such intentions. Stop intimidating American and European citizens with horror stories about 'Russian threat,'" the diplomatic mission wrote on Twitter.

At present, 34,500 US troops are stationed in Germany, along with 17,000 US civilians and 12,000 German citizens who work at military bases in that country. Speculations have emerged that the troops to be withdrawn from Germany would be relocated to Poland.