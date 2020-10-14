UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Embassy Urges US State Department To Reveal Recipients Of US Funding

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 09:10 AM

Russian Embassy Urges US State Department to Reveal Recipients of US Funding

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Washington has called on the US State Department to disclose organizations that receive US funding, similar to the requirements for Russian funding.

"We call on the @StateDept to pursue a true transparency policy - to reveal the recipients of #US funding. Those who influence political processes in other countries," the embassy said on Twitter.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday that the Department of State "requests henceforth that think tanks and other foreign policy organizations that wish to engage with the Department disclose prominently on their websites funding they receive from foreign governments, including state-owned or state-operated subsidiary entities."

Pompeo claimed certain foreign governments, including China and Russia, "seek to exert influence over U.S. foreign policy through lobbyists, external experts, and think tanks."

Related Topics

Russia China Washington Twitter From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED4 bn in market cap

7 hours ago

World Energy Outlook 2020 shows how response to th ..

8 hours ago

UN holds special session to mourn loss of late Ami ..

8 hours ago

OPEC revises down 2021 global economic growth fore ..

8 hours ago

UAE Government holds media briefing on country’s ..

8 hours ago

Turkey calls for four-way talks on Karabakh with R ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.