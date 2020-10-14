Russian Embassy Urges US State Department to Reveal Recipients of US Funding

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Washington has called on the US State Department to disclose organizations that receive US funding, similar to the requirements for Russian funding.

"We call on the @StateDept to pursue a true transparency policy - to reveal the recipients of #US funding. Those who influence political processes in other countries," the embassy said on Twitter.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday that the Department of State "requests henceforth that think tanks and other foreign policy organizations that wish to engage with the Department disclose prominently on their websites funding they receive from foreign governments, including state-owned or state-operated subsidiary entities."

Pompeo claimed certain foreign governments, including China and Russia, "seek to exert influence over U.S. foreign policy through lobbyists, external experts, and think tanks."