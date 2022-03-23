UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy Urges US To Complete Destruction Of Chemical Weapons

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2022 | 07:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The Russian Embassy in the United States accused the US authorities of deliberately delaying the destruction of chemical weapons and urged Washington to complete the process.

"In 2017 Russia eliminated its stockpile of chemical weapons.

This fact was documented by the @OPCW," the embassy said on Twitter.

"(The United States) in its turn has deliverately delayed the destruction of the remaining 3% of #CW, that still poses a serious threat to the globe. We call on the #US to liquidate all its #CW," it said.

The US regularly accuses Russia of having "active military chemical and biological programs."

