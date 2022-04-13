UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy Urges US To Destroy Its Chemical Weapons

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The Russian Embassy in the United States, in response to claims by State Department spokesperson Ned price about the possibility of Moscow using chemical weapons in Ukraine, called on the US not to spread disinformation and urged Washington to intensify the process of destroying its chemical weapons.

"We call on Washington to stop spreading disinformation. Instead, colleagues should intensify the process of chemical demilitarization of their country. The United States remains the only state party to the Chemical Weapons Convention that has not fulfilled the international commitments it made.

The American arsenal of weapons of this type poses a real threat to humanity," the embassy said on Telegram.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.

