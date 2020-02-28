UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Embassy Urges US To Stop Violating Human Rights Of Jailed Pilot Yaroshenko

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 12:48 PM

Russian Embassy Urges US to Stop Violating Human Rights of Jailed Pilot Yaroshenko

Moscow demands that US authorities stop withholding medical treatment from Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, currently serving a 20-year sentence in a US prison, as such action constitute abuse and a violation of the prisoner's human rights, the Russian embassy in the United States said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Moscow demands that US authorities stop withholding medical treatment from Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, currently serving a 20-year sentence in a US prison, as such action constitute abuse and a violation of the prisoner's human rights, the Russian embassy in the United States said on Friday.

"During a phone conversation, Yaroshenko confirmed to our diplomats that the prison's medical staff had not yet provided him with assistance. Our compatriot's health is getting worse. Konstantin himself has not ruled out [him having] a small stroke. It is ridiculous that repeated appeals are simply ignored in these conditions. The Russian is offered to wait 1-2 weeks for a doctor. Apparently, the very fact that he moves unassisted is perceived by the prison administration as the absence of an urgent need for treatment.

This approach is absolutely unacceptable. We regard this as a blatant violation of human rights. We demand an end to the abuse against Yaroshenko," the embassy said in a statement on Facebook.

The embassy added that it was awaiting a response to a relevant notice sent to the US State Department on Wednesday.

The Russian diplomatic mission also noted the "disappointing silence" of human rights organizations on with regard to Yaroshenko's situation.

The Russian pilot was detained in Liberia in 2010 and transferred to the United States without going through an official extradition procedure, prompting protests from Russia. In 2011, a US court sentenced him to 20 years in prison for conspiring to smuggle drugs, charges Yaroshenko denies.

Related Topics

Prisoner Moscow Russia Drugs Facebook Doctor Liberia United States From Court

Recent Stories

President asks people to avoid public gatherings i ..

1 minute ago

Seven years old girl dies in road mishap in Sargod ..

32 seconds ago

2 killed, several others injured in bus-motorcycle ..

33 seconds ago

Austria Implements 26 Investment Projects in Russi ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmir is unfinished agenda of the partition: Min ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey calls for no-fly zone over Syria's Idlib: p ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.