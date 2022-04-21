Russian Embassy: US Sanctions Indicate Desperation From Inability to Subdue Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The Russian Embassy in the United States, commenting on new US sanctions against Russia, said that the restrictions are becoming increasingly absurd, indicating Washington's desperation from the inability to subdue Moscow.

"Due to the apparent far-fetchedness and groundlessness of the accusations, the sanctions are becoming more and more absurd and testify to Washington's desperation from the inability to bend our country to its will," the embassy said on Telegram.