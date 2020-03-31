UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy Warns Of Cancellation Of Aeroflot Flights From London To Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 01:50 AM

Russian Embassy Warns of Cancellation of Aeroflot Flights From London to Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The Russian embassy in the United Kingdom said in a statement on Monday that Moscow-bound flights from London, operated by Russia's flagship carrier Aeroflot, would be canceled throughout the end of the week.

According to the statement, the cancellations are caused the order of Russia's civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsiya, issued earlier in the day. The order limited arrivals of Russian nationals from abroad to 500 persons per day for the Sheremetyevo airport of Moscow and 200 persons per day for designated airports in the rest of Russia.

"Aeroflot flights scheduled for March 31, April 1, April 4 and April 5 are canceled," the embassy said.

Passengers booked for these flights are required to contact Aeroflot UK at +44 208 897 0579 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. London time (08:00 - 17:00 GMT) or by email at loninfres@aeroflot.ru.

The embassy asked passengers to refrain from visiting Aeroflot offices in person at airports due to the increased risk of coronavirus infection in such overcrowded places.

Aeroflot chief Vitaly Savelyev has already pledged to evacuate all Russian nationals in a timely manned in coordination with the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Transport.

