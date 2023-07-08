Russian Embassy Warns US Against Using OPCW as Instrument in Anti-Russia Agenda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) The Russian Embassy in the US has called on Washington not to politicize the activities of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

The OPCW said on Friday that all stockpiles of chemical weapons declared by countries that are parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) had been destroyed, the last one being a US stockpile in Kentucky that was destroyed on July 7. US President Joe Biden said that Washington "will not stop until we can finally and forever rid the world of this scourge."

The Russian embassy said in a statement that US calls to rid the world of the horrors of the use of deadly weapons are shattered by Washington's decision to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions, announced on Friday.

"...we recommend that the Americans, not in words, but in deeds, prove adherence to the proclaimed good intentions. Namely, to stop politicizing the activities of the OPCW and not to turn this organization from an international instrument of chemical disarmament into a weapon in the fight against states objectionable to Washington," the Russian embassy said, emphasizing that Washington has ignored the objections of human rights activists about the prospect of large-scale civilian casualties resulting from the use of cluster munitions.