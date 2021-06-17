MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The Russian embassy in Latvia told Sputnik that it was notified by the Latvian Foreign Ministry that Russian citizen Silonov was detained in the Riga airport on June 9 as part of a criminal case investigated by the Baltic nation's security service.

On Wednesday, LETA news agency reported that a Russian citizen was detained in Latvia as part of the probe against Janis Adamsons, a lawmaker of Latvia's unicameral parliament, who is accused of passing secrets to Russia.

"On June 9, Latvian law enforcement agencies detained Russian citizen G.V. Silonov, born in 1963, in the Riga international airport ... We are in contact with the detainee's relatives and lawyer. The court placed him under arrest for a period of two months," the Russian embassy said.

In line with the Russian-Latvian consular convention, Latvian agencies must notify Russian diplomatic missions about Russian citizens' arrests within four days, the diplomatic mission emphasized.

"The Russian embassy in Latvia did not receive any official notification within the specified time limit. Therefore, the Russian embassy in Latvia sent a note to the Latvian Foreign Ministry with an urgent request to provide information regarding the detention of G.V. Silonov and also reveal the place of his detention. On June 17, we received a note from the Latvian Foreign Ministry, which only confirms the fact of the Russian citizen's detention within a criminal process that is in the jurisdiction of Latvia's state security service," the embassy added.