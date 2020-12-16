UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Embassy Welcomes Egyptian Parliament's Ratification Of Bilateral Cooperation Deal

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 10:40 AM

Russian Embassy Welcomes Egyptian Parliament's Ratification of Bilateral Cooperation Deal

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Cairo has welcomed the ratification by the Egyptian parliament of an agreement on comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between the two countries, the embassy told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The Egyptian lower house ratified on Tuesday the agreement signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Sisi, in the Russian city of Sochi on October 17, 2018.

"We believe it is an important step towards developing friendly relations between Russia and Egypt, based on deep traditions of friendship, mutual sympathy of our peoples and a mutual desire to enhance cooperation," the embassy said, adding that it welcomes the move.

The agreement envisages mutual visits of the presidents of Russia and Egypt at least once a year with the participation of ministers and other senior officials, as well as regular consultations between the foreign ministers. In addition, it provides for consultations in the 2+2 format, involving the foreign and defense ministers of both states, which aim at exchanging views on the military and political aspects of the international situation and national security issues.

The Russian parliament's lower house ratified the bilateral agreement on July 23, 2019.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Egypt Cairo Vladimir Putin Sochi July October 2018 2019 Agreement

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 16 December 2020

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Brand Dubai activates Jumeira’s brand identity c ..

9 hours ago

Manarat Al Saadiyat hosts CONTACT HIGH: A visual h ..

9 hours ago

30 startup social ventures launched through Ma’a ..

10 hours ago

Fed joins world central banks fighting climate cha ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.