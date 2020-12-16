CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Cairo has welcomed the ratification by the Egyptian parliament of an agreement on comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between the two countries, the embassy told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The Egyptian lower house ratified on Tuesday the agreement signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Sisi, in the Russian city of Sochi on October 17, 2018.

"We believe it is an important step towards developing friendly relations between Russia and Egypt, based on deep traditions of friendship, mutual sympathy of our peoples and a mutual desire to enhance cooperation," the embassy said, adding that it welcomes the move.

The agreement envisages mutual visits of the presidents of Russia and Egypt at least once a year with the participation of ministers and other senior officials, as well as regular consultations between the foreign ministers. In addition, it provides for consultations in the 2+2 format, involving the foreign and defense ministers of both states, which aim at exchanging views on the military and political aspects of the international situation and national security issues.

The Russian parliament's lower house ratified the bilateral agreement on July 23, 2019.