Russian Embassy will complain to Us officials Over prison meeting with Vinnik - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The Russian Embassy in the US plans to issue a complaint to US officials over failure to provide adequate conditions during a meeting with Russian national Alexander Vinnik in a prison in California, Russian Ambassador Antonov told reporters.

Antonov visited Vinnik in prison earlier on Thursday.

"I will come to Washington, we will write to the State Department, and I will express my negative attitude to my colleagues from the White House. We have a written consent to have a contact with our compatriot, we consider the situation that has happened now simply unacceptable," Antonov said.

Despite the long and difficult coordination through the State Department and White House, the prison administration did not allow Vinnik to meet Russian diplomats in the same room, so they were forced to talk through a window, Antonov said.

Vinnik, who denies his charges, is accused of financial crimes by US authorities, including money laundering through his cryptocurrency trading platform BTC-e. Prosecutors allege the platform enabled criminal activity by obscuring and anonymizing transactions and sources of funds.