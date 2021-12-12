UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy Wishes Recovery To Victims Of Deadly Tornadoes In US

Sun 12th December 2021

Russian Embassy Wishes Recovery to Victims of Deadly Tornadoes in US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2021) The Embassy of Russia in the US has expressed condolences to the relatives of those killed by the tornadoes that swept through several states late on Friday and early on Saturday.

"The embassy expresses its deepest condolences to the families and friends of those killed in a series of devastating tornadoes that struck the central regions of the United States," the embassy said in a Facebook statement on Saturday, wishing "a speedy recovery to the victims of the disaster."

Late on Saturday, US President Joe Biden said at a briefing that this week's string of over 30 deadly tornadoes was "likely one of the largest tornado outbreaks in our history.

"

The president said he had discussed the situation with the governors of Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee.

Biden declared a state of emergency in Kentucky, where over 70 people died because of the storm, according to Governor Andy Beshear. The Kentucky death toll could actually exceed 100, Beshear told reporters on Saturday morning.

Two tornado-related deaths have been reported in Arkansas, four in Tennessee and two in Missouri. In Illinois, a partial collapse of an Amazon warehouse in the city of Edwardsville killed at least six people, according to Governor Jay Robert Pritzker.

