UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Embassy Worried About Armenian Debate On Media Regulation

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 02:00 AM

Russian Embassy Worried About Armenian Debate on Media Regulation

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) The Russian embassy in Armenia on Friday reacted to a media regulation bill clearing the first round of debates by warning that its passing would spell uncertainty for Russian television channels.

"First of all, we would like to emphasize that it's an internal matter of Armenia... Nonetheless, the new bill will have a direct impact on the future of Russian broadcasts in the Republic. We are, of course, closely following debates on it," the statement read.

The Bill on Audiovisual Media is aimed to replace the dated Television and Radio Law, the diplomatic mission noted.

It would require a foreign channel's country of origin to sign a contract with Armenia to secure air time.

"That means we will have to negotiate 'rules of the game' and Armenia will have the upper hand. Russia has said many times it is ready for talks. The ball is in Armenia's court," the embassy added.

The bill would also require foreign-language media content to be either subtitled or dubbed. The embassy said it was concerned that this would further undermine the rights of those speaking Russian that have been eroded since Armenia emerged as an independent state.

Related Topics

Russia Armenia Media TV All Court

Recent Stories

UAE and Vatican send humanitarian aid to Peruvian ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 49,000 additional COV ..

4 hours ago

NDMA delivers 603 ventilators to country's hospita ..

5 minutes ago

Illegal plot allotment: NAB files reference agains ..

5 minutes ago

US Restricts Visas of Chinese Officials for 'Under ..

5 minutes ago

Florida bans alcohol consumption in bars as virus ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.