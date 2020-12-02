UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy's Car Blown Up In Kabul, Employees Receive Concussion - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 12:02 AM

The car of the Russian embassy in Kabul was hit by an improvised explosive device in the Afghan capital, employees received a slight concussion, Moscow demands a thorough investigation of the incident, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The car of the Russian embassy in Kabul was hit by an improvised explosive device in the Afghan capital, employees received a slight concussion, Moscow demands a thorough investigation of the incident, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"On December 1, while a Russian diplomatic mission's car was driving along the road near the Russian embassy in Kabul, an improvised explosive device was detonated. The employees of the Russian diplomatic mission in the vehicle received a slight concussion," Zakharova said.

According to preliminary estimates, the terrorist attack most likely targeted a pickup truck of the Afghan national security forces with servicemen on board moving ahead of the diplomatic vehicle, however, as noted, the attack against Russian citizens cannot be ruled out, she said.

"We demand that the Afghan side conduct a thorough investigation of the incident and take comprehensive measures to ensure security of personnel of Russian foreign missions in Afghanistan. The Russian Embassy in Kabul is implementing additional measures aimed at increasing the security of personnel and facilities of the diplomatic mission," Zakharova said.

