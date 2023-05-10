UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy's School In Warsaw Resumes Classes In New Location - Principal

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023 | 06:00 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The school of the Russian embassy in Warsaw has resumed classes in a new location after the Polish authorities seized its building in late April, school principal Leonid Schukin told Sputnik.

"All classrooms are ready. Teachers are ready ... The school is beginning to work. Everything is according to the schedule," Schukin said.

All the equipment of the school has been successfully transported to the new building, the principal added.

In late April, Warsaw mayor's office officials, accompanied by Polish police, seized the Russian embassy's school building.

The Polish Foreign Ministry stated that the building belongs to the Polish government and has been illegally possessed by the Russian embassy. Moscow deemed the incident an encroachment on Russian diplomatic property and a violation of international agreements.

Last week, Russia lodged a strong protest to Polish Charge d'Affaires in Moscow Jacek Sladewski over the forcible seizure of the school building.

