WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The school at the Russian Embassy in Poland plans to continue work next year as well, despite the seizure of its building in Warsaw, school principal Leonid Schukin told Sputnik.

On Saturday, Warsaw mayor's office officials, accompanied by Polish police, arrived at the Russian embassy's school building and stormed the premises after breaking the door. The Russian Foreign Ministry pledged a "harsh reaction and consequences for the Polish authorities and Polish interests in Russia" in response to "such an insolent move." The same day, the ambassador said that a new building will be found to house the school so that the classes could continue. Russian Ambassador in Warsaw Sergey Andreev said the school will reopen on May 10 in a different building

"The school is ready to continue work.

It is planned to continue the next school year as normal," Schukin said.

He also noted that at the end of the current academic year, the school, as planned, will hold final exams for students in the 9th and 11th grades.

"We have taken out all the educational equipment (from the old building), now we are preparing the classrooms. State final certification in the format of the OGE (basic state examination) in the 9th grade and the Unified State Exam in the 11th grade - everything will be organized in accordance with the state procedure for conducting exams. First Exam (is on) May 24 - History in the 9th grade," the principal said.

He specified that the classrooms, in which the exams are going to be held, are currently being equipped with video surveillance in accordance with the general requirements.