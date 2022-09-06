UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy's Work In UK May Be Under Attack With Truss As New Gov't Head - Diplomat

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2022 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The work of the Russian Embassy in the UK can be under attack with the election of Liz Truss as new prime minister and in light of anti-Russian sentiments, Sergey Belyaev, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's Second European Department, said in an interview with Sputnik.

Russia cannot cannot rule out that the response of the new UK leadership to a large-scale economic crisis within the country will be a further increase in anti-Russian hysteria in the country's elite circles, the diplomat said.

"It cannot be completely ruled out that under these conditions, the diplomatic presence of Russia in the UK and, as a result, of the UK in our country, may also be put at risk," Belyaev said.

