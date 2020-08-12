UrduPoint.com
Russian Emergencies Minister Told Putin About Dealing With Beirut Port Blast Consequences

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the work done in Lebanon to eliminate the consequences of devastating explosion in Beirut, the Kremlin said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Zinichev reported to Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin about the work done in Lebanon to eliminate the consequences of a powerful explosion that occurred in the port of Beirut on August 4," the statement says.

In particular, the minister reported on the search and rescue operation and the provision of medical assistance to hundreds of injured local residents, as well as on the work of Russian healthcare watchdog Rospotrebnadzor's experts on countering coronavirus infection.

More Stories From World

