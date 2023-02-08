Russian Emergencies Ministry Aircraft Departs for Iran to Deliver Humanitarian Aid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) An Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM) departed for Iran to deliver humanitarian aid following the recent earthquake in the country, the ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On January 28, a magnitude 5.9 earthquake occurred in the city of Khoy, located in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province. According to the latest data, at least three people died and 973 were injured.

About 25 aftershocks were recorded after the earthquake.

"An Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry flew out of Zhukovsky airport to deliver humanitarian aid to the Islamic Republic of Iran. By order of the government of the Russian Federation, a humanitarian cargo with a total weight of 35 tonnes will be delivered," the ministry said.

The aid includes sugar, flour, vegetable oil, tents, warm blankets, stoves and a mobile power station.