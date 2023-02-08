UrduPoint.com

Russian Emergencies Ministry Aircraft Departs For Iran To Deliver Humanitarian Aid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2023 | 07:31 PM

Russian Emergencies Ministry Aircraft Departs for Iran to Deliver Humanitarian Aid

An Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM) departed for Iran to deliver humanitarian aid following the recent earthquake in the country, the ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) An Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM) departed for Iran to deliver humanitarian aid following the recent earthquake in the country, the ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On January 28, a magnitude 5.9 earthquake occurred in the city of Khoy, located in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province. According to the latest data, at least three people died and 973 were injured.

About 25 aftershocks were recorded after the earthquake.

"An Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry flew out of Zhukovsky airport to deliver humanitarian aid to the Islamic Republic of Iran. By order of the government of the Russian Federation, a humanitarian cargo with a total weight of 35 tonnes will be delivered," the ministry said.

The aid includes sugar, flour, vegetable oil, tents, warm blankets, stoves and a mobile power station.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Iran Russia Mobile Oil Died Azerbaijan January Government Weight Airport Flour

Recent Stories

PM directs to expedite privatization process of Pu ..

PM directs to expedite privatization process of Public Sector Enterprises

6 minutes ago
 Yerevan Deems Necessary to Change Mutual Attitude ..

Yerevan Deems Necessary to Change Mutual Attitude of Turkish, Armenian Societies

7 minutes ago
 President asks ECP to give election date for elect ..

President asks ECP to give election date for elections in Punjab, KPK

19 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects construction progress on Ka ..

Sharjah Ruler inspects construction progress on Kalba University’s new buildin ..

20 minutes ago
 US Senator Menendez Greenlights Delivery of F-35 F ..

US Senator Menendez Greenlights Delivery of F-35 Fighter Jets to Greece

37 seconds ago
 Read Fest 2023 begins at GC University Lahore

Read Fest 2023 begins at GC University Lahore

39 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.