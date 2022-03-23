Russian Emergencies Ministry Delivers Almost 18 Tonnes of Humanitarian Cargo to DPR

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The Russian emergencies ministry said on Wednesday that close to 18 tonnes of humanitarian supplies were delivered by convoys as essential life support to mobile settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

"The emergencies ministry convoys delivered almost 18 tonnes of humanitarian supplies, which included all the essentials - food, baby food, as well as basic necessities," the department press office said in a statement.

Everything needed for a comfortable stay is organized on the tent town's territory: warm modules, bedding, the ability to charge mobile phones as well as hot meals, according to the ministry.

"The humanitarian aid delivery will be carried out by Russian rescuers on a permanent basis. The mobile town of 30 tents, designed for 450 people, works around the clock," the statement read.

Earlier in the month, the mobile town and the necessary equipment were delivered by rescuers of the Don rescue center of the ministry to the Bezimenne village in Donetsk region.