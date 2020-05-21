Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev wished Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu a happy 65th birthday on Thursday, commending his contribution to the development of the national rescue service and wishing him success in his current activities, the press service has told Sputnik.

Shoigu led the Ministry for Civil Defense, Emergencies and the Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters from 1994 to 2012.

"Sergei Kuzhugetovich's contribution to the formation of the modern system of preventing and eliminating the consequences of emergency situations cannot be overestimated.

He was the head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for 21 years. During this period, a great deal of work was done to develop the ministry, its territorial bodies, forces and means, educational and research institutions; and to create and develop the Unified Emergency Prevention and Response State System," Zinichev said.

The ministry's team wishes Shoigu good health, energy and every success in his activities and the implementation of all his plans, the minister added.

Earlier in the day, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to award Shoigu with the first-class order "For Merit to the Fatherland" with swords.