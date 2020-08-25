Russian Emergencies Ministry Orders Mi-26T2 Helicopter From Rostec Subsidiary for 1st Time

The Russian Helicopters holding company, a part of state-owned high-tech conglomerate Rostec, signed a contract with the Russian Emergencies Ministry to buy its first Mi-26T2 superheavy transport helicopter, the company said on Tuesday

"Rostec supplies to the Emergency Ministry a range of helicopters, used in rescue operations, medical evacuations, firefighting, and other tasks. The Mi-26T2 is the latest upgrade of the largest-lifting helicopter in the world, which significantly expands its capabilities," Andrey Boginsky, the holding company's director general, said as quoted by the press service.

Compared to the previous version, the Mi-26T2 has cutting-edge equipment that allows it to fly at any time of the day as well as in any weather conditions. Moreover, the new version can be operated by a crew comprising three people instead of five.

The helicopter can fly at a maximum operating altitude of 15,000 feet and the cruise speed of 185 miles per hour and is capable of transporting up to 20 tonnes of cargo.