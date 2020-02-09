UrduPoint.com
Russian Emergencies Ministry Plane Brings Medicine To Coronavirus-Hit China - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 06:10 AM

Russian Emergencies Ministry Plane Brings Medicine to Coronavirus-Hit China - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) An aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry has delivered medication and individual means of protection to China, where the new coronavirus continues to spread, the ministry informs in a statement.

"An IL-76 aircraft of the Emergencies Ministry of Russia has delivered 183 cubic meters of humanitarian cargo to China.

The aircraft of the Emergencies Ministry of Russia carried medical treatments, means of personal protection. The flight is being carried out as per the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian government," the statement says.

According to the latest figures from China's National Health Commission, 811 have died from the new coronavirus infection in China. Over 37,100 coronavirus cases have been reported in China. The virus has also spread to other countries. Two coronavirus cases have been reported in Russia.

