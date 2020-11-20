Russian Emergencies Ministry Plans to Increase Grouping in Karabakh, Send Psychologists

The Russian Emergencies Ministry plans to increase its grouping in Nagorno-Karabakh, psychologists will be sent to the region, Vladimir Soloviev, the head of the ministry's international activities department, told reporters on Friday

STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The Russian Emergencies Ministry plans to increase its grouping in Nagorno-Karabakh, psychologists will be sent to the region, Vladimir Soloviev, the head of the ministry's international activities department, told reporters on Friday.

"There will be a build-up of the grouping. It is planned to send psychologists, psychologists will work," he said.