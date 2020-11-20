- Home
- World
- News
- Russian Emergencies Ministry Plans to Increase Grouping in Karabakh, Send Psychologists
Russian Emergencies Ministry Plans To Increase Grouping In Karabakh, Send Psychologists
Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 08:55 PM
The Russian Emergencies Ministry plans to increase its grouping in Nagorno-Karabakh, psychologists will be sent to the region, Vladimir Soloviev, the head of the ministry's international activities department, told reporters on Friday
STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The Russian Emergencies Ministry plans to increase its grouping in Nagorno-Karabakh, psychologists will be sent to the region, Vladimir Soloviev, the head of the ministry's international activities department, told reporters on Friday.
"There will be a build-up of the grouping. It is planned to send psychologists, psychologists will work," he said.