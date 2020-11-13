Russian Emergencies Ministry Ready to Send 150 Rescuers to Karabakh Within 8 Hours

The Russian Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM) is ready to send a group of 150 rescuers and 17 pieces of equipment to Karabakh within eight hours, Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev said at a meeting on resolving humanitarian issues in the Nagorno-Karabakh region

"If necessary, within eight hours [we are ready] to send there a grouping as part of the headquarters' operational group, as well as 150 personnel with units of rescue centers, as well as 17 pieces of equipment," Zinichev said