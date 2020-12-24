Russian Emergencies Ministry Sappers Defuse Over 33,000 Explosive Objects in 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Russian Emergencies Ministry sappers defused more than 33,000 explosive objects in 2020, the ministry said in a statement.

"This year, the pyrotechnic units of the Russian Emergencies Ministry carried out work to neutralize the territories in which active hostilities had been conducted during the Great Patriotic War, some of the found shells and bombs, and also conducted great work of humanitarian demining in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh," it said.

"Overall, the ministry's forces discovered and defused more than 33,000 explosive objects, including 2,594 aerial bombs in 2020," the ministry said.