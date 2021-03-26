UrduPoint.com
Russian Emergencies Ministry Says 2 People Rescued, 1 Missing After Ka-32 Helicopter Crash

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Information was received about the fall of the Ka-32 helicopter in the waters of the Curonian Lagoon, two people were rescued, the fate of another one is unknown, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

"During a planned training flight, communication was lost with the crew of the Ka-32 aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry. System 112 received information about the aircraft crash in the Curonian Lagoon, five kilometers from the city of Polessk," the message says.

It added that two people had been saved, the search for the third one were underway.

