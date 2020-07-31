Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Death Toll in Crimea Road Accident Rises to 8

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The Crimean branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry has confirmed that the death toll resulting from a road accident after a minibus collided with a truck has risen to eight, a member of the ministry's press department told Sputnik on Friday.

"On a section of the Tavrida highway between Belogorsk and Simferopol, a Mercedes Sprinter minibus crashed into a stationary KamAZ truck with a trailer. As a result of the accident, eight minibus passengers were killed, seven more were injured," the Emergencies Ministry's press department said.

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs later confirmed to Sputnik that the accident was caused by the driver of the minibus falling asleep at the wheel. Traffic officers are currently at the scene conducting an investigation.

Earlier in the morning, the Ministry of Emergencies had registered seven deaths. The accident was reported to the ministry at 05:15 local time [02:15 GMT] and there are no children among the dead.