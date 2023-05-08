UrduPoint.com

Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Gov't To Support All Victims Of Fires In Kurgan Region

Published May 08, 2023

Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Gov't to Support All Victims of Fires in Kurgan Region

KURGAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Russian Minister of Civil Defense, Emergencies and Disaster Relief Alexander Kurenkov said on Monday after a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the government would provide support to all citizens affected by the fires in Russia's Kurgan Region.

Earlier on Monday, Kurenkov visited the region, where an emergency situation regime was introduced due to wildfires.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin) said that we will definitely help everyone," Kurenkov told reporters.

On Sunday, large-scale fires broke out in a number of settlements in the Kurgan Region.

As a result of the fire, 3 people died, but the exact number of deaths is being established.

The regional department of the Emergencies Ministry said that six out of nine landscape fires had been localized, and one had been completely extinguished. In addition, three out of four active forest fires were also localized, while eight more fires were extinguished over the past day. At least 1,290 people and 332 units of equipment, including aviation, are engaged in extinguishing the fire in the region.

