Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Identified 46 People Responsible for Fires in Kurgan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) A regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Tuesday that it has identified 46 people responsible for large-scale fires in Russia's Kurgan Region, adding that seven criminal cases have been initiated against them.

"Forty-six culprits behind large landscape fires have been identified, seven criminal cases have been initiated against arsonists," the agency said in a statement, adding that among those responsible for the fires were several children.

In addition, the ministry issued 24 fines in the amount of 235,000 rubles ($3,030).

The officers of the regional emergencies ministry have also conducted about 900 raids, issuing warnings and instructing people on fire safety, the statement said. During the raids, the officers issued 656 protocols for administrative offenses, including 84 against individuals for burning dry vegetation and garbage, and 570 for failing to keep land property up to fire safety standards.

On Sunday, large-scale fires broke out in a number of settlements in the Kurgan Region. As a result of the fires, three people died, with the exact number of deaths still unknown.