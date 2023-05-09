UrduPoint.com

Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Identified 46 People Responsible For Fires In Kurgan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Identified 46 People Responsible for Fires in Kurgan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) A regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Tuesday that it has identified 46 people responsible for large-scale fires in Russia's Kurgan Region, adding that seven criminal cases have been initiated against them.

"Forty-six culprits behind large landscape fires have been identified, seven criminal cases have been initiated against arsonists," the agency said in a statement, adding that among those responsible for the fires were several children.

In addition, the ministry issued 24 fines in the amount of 235,000 rubles ($3,030).

The officers of the regional emergencies ministry have also conducted about 900 raids, issuing warnings and instructing people on fire safety, the statement said. During the raids, the officers issued 656 protocols for administrative offenses, including 84 against individuals for burning dry vegetation and garbage, and 570 for failing to keep land property up to fire safety standards.

On Sunday, large-scale fires broke out in a number of settlements in the Kurgan Region. As a result of the fires, three people died, with the exact number of deaths still unknown.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Died Kurgan Criminals Sunday

Recent Stories

Saba Qamar suffers from lung inflections

Saba Qamar suffers from lung inflections

3 minutes ago
 First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discu ..

First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discuss latest evidence-based knowl ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties ..

Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties with neighbouring countries: F ..

2 hours ago
 PTI releases Imran Khan’s pre-recorded message f ..

PTI releases Imran Khan’s pre-recorded message for the nation

2 hours ago
 Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

3 hours ago
 Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba St ..

Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.