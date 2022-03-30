UrduPoint.com

Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Its Aircraft Can Operate Worldwide Despite Sanctions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2022 | 11:48 PM

Aircraft of the Russian emergencies ministry can perform flights to Europe and around the world unobstructed despite sanctions, the ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday

"Aircraft of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are registered in Russia and have valid airworthiness certificates.

At the same time, each flight is coordinated through Eurocontrol with the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation," the ministry said.

The European Aviation Safety Agency has withdrawn the airworthiness certificates of Russian aircraft registered abroad, including in European states, the ministry noted.

The ministry owns 84 aircraft, including 61 helicopters and 23 airplanes, namely Ilyushin Il-76, Beriev Be-200, Sukhoi Superjet 100, Antonov An-148 and An-74, as well as Mi-26, Mi-8 and Ka-32 helicopters, which are maintained by over 2,000 employees.

