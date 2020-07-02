Russian Emergencies Ministry Says No People Dead or Injured in Fire in Central Moscow

Sergei Zheltov, the head of the Emergency Ministry's Moscow Directorate, said on Thursday that no one had been killed or injured in a fire that erupted at a building under reconstruction in central Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Sergei Zheltov, the head of the Emergency Ministry's Moscow Directorate, said on Thursday that no one had been killed or injured in a fire that erupted at a building under reconstruction in central Moscow.

"There were no dead or injured people," Zheltov told reporters.

The blaze erupted earlier in the day in a six-story building at 24 Tverskaya Street. At 4.23 p.m. (13:23 GMT), the fire was contained.