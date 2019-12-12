UrduPoint.com
Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Sends Convoy With Medicines, Baby Food To Donbas

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 09:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Thursday it had sent a humanitarian convoy with medicines and baby food to the conflict-hit Ukrainian region of Donbas.

"A car convoy of the Russian Emergencies Ministry left the Donskoi rescue center in [Russia's] Rostov Region. Over 435 tonnes of children's food kits and medicines will be delivered to the Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the ministry's press service said.

Later in the day, the vehicles will cross the border and pass customs clearance in line with international law on humanitarian cargo deliveries.

The previous batch of humanitarian aid arrived in Donbas on December 5. It included over 400 tonnes of children's food kits.

Since August 2014, when Russia sent the first batch of humanitarian cargo to Donbas, the area received about 84,000 tonnes of aid brought there by 94 convoys of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

