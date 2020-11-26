UrduPoint.com
Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Sent 100th Humanitarian Convoy To Donbas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The Russian Emergencies Ministry has sent the 100th humanitarian convoy with some 95 tonnes of aid to Ukraine's conflict-torn region of Donbas, the press service of the ministry told Sputnik.

"The vehicles have left the Donskoy Rescue Center in the Rostov region for Donetsk and Luhansk," a spokesperson for the Emergencies Ministry said.

He added that 95 tonnes of medicines and medical equipment had been sent to Donbas.

The previous batch of humanitarian aid arrived in Donbas on October 29. Since August 2014, when Russia sent the first batch of humanitarian cargo to Donbas, the area has received over 85,000 tonnes of aid.

