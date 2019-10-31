MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The Russian Emergencies Ministry sent a car convoy carrying humanitarian cargo with children's food products to Ukraine's conflict-torn Donbas region, the ministry's press service told Sputnik on Thursday.

"A car convoy of the Russian Emergencies Ministry left the Donskoi rescue center in [Russia's] Rostov Region. The cargo includes over 550 tonnes of children's food kits," the press service pointed out.

Later in the day, the vehicles will cross the border and pass customs clearance in line with international law on humanitarian cargo deliveries.

The previous batch of humanitarian aid arrived in Donbas on October 24. It included over 600 tonnes of medicines and children's food.

Since August 2014, when Russia sent the first batch of humanitarian cargo to Donbas, the area received over 81,000 tonnes of aid brought there by 88 convoys of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.