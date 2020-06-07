UrduPoint.com
Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Up To Leaders To Decide On Foreign Help In Fuel Spill

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 12:20 PM

Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Up to Leaders to Decide on Foreign Help in Fuel Spill

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) The Russian Emergencies Ministry has enough forces and means to effectively cope with the diesel fuel spill in the Siberian city of Norilsk and it is up to Russia's leadership to decide on whether to receive foreign assistance in dealing with the emergency, Alexander Chupriyan, Russia's first deputy emergencies minister, told reporters on Sunday when asked to comment on the US' proposal to help.

On Saturday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Washington was ready to help Russia mitigate the environmental emergency in Norilsk and offered the US technical expertise.

"Thank you very much to all countries that want to help us.

The political leadership of the country will determine whether it is necessary or not. As of now, there are enough forces and means for their prompt and effective use in emergency response," Chupriyan said.

According to the official, a group of about 500 people and 200 pieces of equipment have been involved in the liquidation of the consequences of the fuel spill.

A state of emergency was declared in Norilsk after some 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked out of a fuel tank at the Norilsk - Taimyr Energy Company's Thermal Power Plant No. 3 and seeped into a nearby river.

Russia Washington Company Norilsk Tank Sunday All Mike Pompeo

