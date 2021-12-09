Russian Emergencies Ministry to Get 4 Helicopters for Arctic Operations Until 2023 -Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The Russian Emergencies Ministry will get four Mi-8AMTSh-VA helicopters for operations in the Arctic region in 2022-2023, a source in the defense industry told Sputnik.

"The contract has been signed, the first two Mi-8AMTSh-VA helicopters will be supplied in 2022 and two more in 2023," the source said.