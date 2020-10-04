UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Emergencies Ministry Warns Of Possible Volcanic Eruption In Kamchatka

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 06:20 PM

Russian Emergencies Ministry Warns of Possible Volcanic Eruption in Kamchatka

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) KAMCHATSK, October 4 (Sputnik) - Russia's emergencies ministry on Sunday called on tourists to avoid the Bezymianny volcano in the far eastern Kamchatka peninsula due to an increased probability of an eruption.

"As per the conclusion of the Kamchatka branch of the Russian Expert Council on earthquake prediction, seismic hazard and risk assessment, the likelihood of an eruption of Bezymianny volcano within the next week is increased," the Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement Sunday.

The ministry said the possible eruption poses increased risk to tourists, especially those exploring the area on small aircraft.

Nearby villages were alerted as possibly being within reach of volcanic ash from an eruption.

Russia's geographically distinct Kamchatka peninsula falls within the Pacific Ocean's Ring of Fire and regularly sees volcanic and seismic activity.

Related Topics

Fire Earthquake Russia October Sunday From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid establishes Higher Committee f ..

51 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to Emir of ..

1 hour ago

One year to go: Switzerland to take off for Expo 2 ..

1 hour ago

Israel records 2,557 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

EAD organises a webinar on Arabian Oryx conservati ..

2 hours ago

World’s largest fountain to launch in Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.