Russian Emergencies Ministry Warns of Possible Volcanic Eruption in Kamchatka

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) KAMCHATSK, October 4 (Sputnik) - Russia's emergencies ministry on Sunday called on tourists to avoid the Bezymianny volcano in the far eastern Kamchatka peninsula due to an increased probability of an eruption.

"As per the conclusion of the Kamchatka branch of the Russian Expert Council on earthquake prediction, seismic hazard and risk assessment, the likelihood of an eruption of Bezymianny volcano within the next week is increased," the Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement Sunday.

The ministry said the possible eruption poses increased risk to tourists, especially those exploring the area on small aircraft.

Nearby villages were alerted as possibly being within reach of volcanic ash from an eruption.

Russia's geographically distinct Kamchatka peninsula falls within the Pacific Ocean's Ring of Fire and regularly sees volcanic and seismic activity.