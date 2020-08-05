UrduPoint.com
Russian Emergencies Ministry's 1st Plane With Aid Lands In Beirut

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

Russian Emergencies Ministry's 1st Plane With Aid Lands in Beirut

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The Russian Emergencies Ministry's first plane with aid to Lebanon landed in Beirut, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The ministry is sending five aircraft to Beirut with an airmobile hospital, doctors, rescuers of the airmobile unit Tsentrospas and a laboratory of Rospotrebnadzor to detect COVID-19.

The ministry noted that all specialists are equipped with special suits and protective equipment, taking into account the epidemiological situation.

The press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry confirmed the landing of the first aircraft in Lebanon.

"Sukhoi Superjet landed in Lebanon at 20.24 [17.24 GMT]," the ministry said.

