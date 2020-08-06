UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Emergencies Ministry's 2nd Plane With Aid, Experts Lands In Blast-Hit Beirut

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 02:50 AM

Russian Emergencies Ministry's 2nd Plane With Aid, Experts Lands in Blast-Hit Beirut

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The Russian Emergencies Ministry's second plane with aid and experts has landed in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, which was devastated by a huge explosion on Tuesday, the ministry said.

The ministry is sending five aircraft to Beirut with an airmobile hospital, doctors, rescuers of the airmobile unit Tsentrospas and a laboratory of Rospotrebnadzor to detect COVID-19. The ministry noted that all specialists are equipped with special suits and protective equipment, taking into account the epidemiological situation.

"Il-76, which took off from the Zhukovsky [airport], landed in Beirut at 22:05 [19:05 GMT]," the ministry said in a statement on late Wednesday.

The massive explosion hit the Beirut port on Tuesday evening, leaving at least 135 people killed, some 5,000 others injured and half of the city's buildings damaged. Dozens of people are still missing.

The Lebanese authorities say that the blast was likely linked to improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in the port.

Related Topics

Injured Russia Beirut All From

Recent Stories

NCM issues poor horizontal visibility warning unti ..

56 minutes ago

Ajman Souq fire brought under control, no casualti ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Albanian P ..

3 hours ago

England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

2 hours ago

Pakistan cricket chief urges England to tour befor ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus speeds up big oil's shift to green

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.